Missing man in Athens

The Athens Police Department is searching for 56-year-old Jaime Scott Curry.

Curry is described as a white male and may be living with a condition that may impair his judgement.

He was last seen on June 17, 2024 at around 8:15 AM wearing a black "Star Wars" shirt, blue jeans, black tennis shoes in the area of Houston Street in Athens.

He was last seen traveling in a green 2004 Subaru Legacy.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Jaime Curry, please contact the Athens Police Department at 256-233-8700 or call 911.