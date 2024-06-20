© 2024 WVAS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
June is Men's Health Month!

Missing man in Athens

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published June 20, 2024 at 4:04 PM EDT

The Athens Police Department is searching for 56-year-old Jaime Scott Curry.

Curry is described as a white male and may be living with a condition that may impair his judgement.

He was last seen on June 17, 2024 at around 8:15 AM wearing a black "Star Wars" shirt, blue jeans, black tennis shoes in the area of Houston Street in Athens.

He was last seen traveling in a green 2004 Subaru Legacy.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Jaime Curry, please contact the Athens Police Department at 256-233-8700 or call 911.
WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan