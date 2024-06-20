© 2024 WVAS
June is Men's Health Month!

Memorial service for triple murder victims

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published June 20, 2024 at 4:10 PM EDT

The funeral for a father and son who were killed in a triple-murder in Montgomery will be taking place Tuesday.

The memorial service for 43-year-old Ramiro Lopez and 20-year-old Daniel Lopez is at Capital City Church of the Nazarene.

Services for the third victim, 50-year-old George Elijah, Junior, were held earlier this month.

The three men were gunned down at a Hispanic grocery store on Troy Highway on June 4th. There are still no arrests in the case.

Also, Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed has added $10,000 to the $30,000 reward money for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects connected to this deadly shooting.
The grand total so far is $40,000.

If you have any information in this investigation you are asked to call CrimeStoppers (334) 215-STOP.
Melanie Hogan
Melanie Hogan
