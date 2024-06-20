Juneteenth Commemoration

© 2024 WVAS
WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published June 20, 2024 at 4:20 PM EDT

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey is authorizing June 19th, 2024, as Juneteenth Day in the state of Alabama.

The holiday marks the day the last enslaved people in the U.S. were set free in Galveston, Texas. The anniversary is June 19th, 1865.
Juneteenth has been a federal holiday since 2021.

Marcus and Marlon Foundation

The Marcus and Marlon Foundation, Rep. Kelvin Lawrence and Councilman Marcus Jackson-Prattville City Council District two will host their Juneteenth Family Night Concert Wednesday, June 19, 2024.

The free event will honor the contributions of Black American while remembering the emancipation of those who had been enslaved.
There will be live entertainment, local food and vendors.

The event will take place at Mac-Gray Park its located at 1050 Martin Luther King Dr. in Prattville, AL at 5 p.m.

Blankets and chairs are welcome.
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
