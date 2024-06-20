Juneteenth Commemoration

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey is authorizing June 19th, 2024, as Juneteenth Day in the state of Alabama.

The holiday marks the day the last enslaved people in the U.S. were set free in Galveston, Texas. The anniversary is June 19th, 1865.

Juneteenth has been a federal holiday since 2021.

Marcus and Marlon Foundation

The Marcus and Marlon Foundation, Rep. Kelvin Lawrence and Councilman Marcus Jackson-Prattville City Council District two will host their Juneteenth Family Night Concert Wednesday, June 19, 2024.

The free event will honor the contributions of Black American while remembering the emancipation of those who had been enslaved.

There will be live entertainment, local food and vendors.

The event will take place at Mac-Gray Park its located at 1050 Martin Luther King Dr. in Prattville, AL at 5 p.m.

Blankets and chairs are welcome.