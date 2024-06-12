WVAS Crime Report- River Region

Mobile Missing Child

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in locating a seven-year-old boy.

Officials describe 7-year-old Jackson Lee Hillman as a white male, standing 3’6’’ tall weighing around 60 pounds with hazel eyes and blonde/strawberry blonde hair.

Reports say the child was last seen on June 5, 2024 at approximately 10pm wearing black sweatpants, no shirt, and no shoes in the area of Odom Road in Chunchula, Alabama.

The youngster was discovered missing around 10am on June 6, 2024.

Two family dogs, a blue heeler named Diesel and a black and tan Chihuahua named Rex, are also missing and may be with Jacks

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Jackson Lee Hillman, please contact the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office at (251) 574-8633 or call 911.

Prattville Suspect

Prattville Police are investigating identity theft at a local bank.

Investigators say the offense occurred on May 15, 2024, at a bank located in the area of 2600 Legends Parkway, Prattville, AL.

Investigators say the suspect was driving a black 2023 Ford Mustang.

The suspect subsequently attempted to defraud a victim using altered information that contained the victim's information.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for the identification of the suspect involved.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the suspect or whereabouts, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867).

Child Dies in Multi-Vehicle Crash

A child has died and several others are injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Autauga County.

The accident took place Friday afternoon, forcing the closure of I-65 northbound for several hours.

Authorities say a child who was trapped in a vehicle died of their injuries.

Two victims were in critical condition, one in series condition, and several others suffered minor injuries.

No names had been released at this time.

February Shooting Suspects

Montgomery Police Department are searching for suspects connected to a February shooting at a local business.

Investigators say on February 2, 2024 around 6:00 p.m., police responded to the 2000 block of Coliseum Boulevard in reference to a shooting.

Police spoke to the victim who stated four individuals opened the door to the business, saw a subject inside and started firing at the business.

Thankfully, there were no reported injuries.

Damage was caused to the business.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for information; If you have any information, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP.

Inmate Recaptured

Authorities in Walker County say an inmate who escaped custody Monday afternoon is now back in custody.

The Walker County Sheriff's Office says the suspect, identified as Braxton Sides, who had been arrested on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, escaped in the area of 3rd Street in Parish.

He was later re-arrested along Highway 269 after a homeowner called law enforcement to report a suspicious looking person near their property.

Inmate Death Investigation

The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating the death of an inmate at the Donaldson Correctional Facility.

Records show the inmate 39-year old Deandre Roney, was stabbed during an assault at the facility on June 8th.

He was transported to UAB Hospital where he later died.

Prison Oversight Committee

Members of the Alabama Legislative Prison Oversight Committee have scheduled a second hearing to discuss violence in state prisons for next month.

During the first hearing back in December, lawmakers heard testimony from family members of inmates.

They told of incidents involving inmate on inmate violence and complained about not being able to get information on the health conditions of their loved ones.

Senate Bill 322, which went into effect on June 1, 2024 would establish a 15 member panel to improve communication between prison inmates and their families.

U-Haul Theft

Prattville Police are looking for a man accused of theft by fraudulent leasing. Officials report on May 11, 2024 at a U-Haul Rental Business on South Memorial Drive, Prattville, AL. the suspect with the fake name of Joshua Hawthrone, from California rented a U-Haul using a fake ID that was created online.

Investigators say the suspect used a fake ID to steal a U-Haul vehicle. Reports say the U-Haul was found abandoned in South Carolina on May 23, 2024.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward.

You may call the Police or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP.

Bank Robbery Suspect Identified

Montgomery Police are announcing an arrest in connection to a bank robbery on Monday.

Twenty-nine-year-old Lane Blatchford is charged with first-degree robbery.

He's accused of robbing a bank on Carmichael Road, possibly Liberty Bank where multiple police units were seen.

He was booked into the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

Woman Arrested

A 22-year-old woman is back in custody after being arrested in connection with a shooting that left a Montgomery woman paralyzed.

According to court records, 19-year-old Ji’Mecya Ford knowingly obtained a Glock 19 9mm handgun around May 22, 2024.

Reports show Ford and four others are charged in the shooting that took place around 1:00 p.m. on April 12, 2024 in the 5500 block of Atlanta Highway.

The other suspects are 20-year-old Michael Johnson, 22-year-old Javaris Anderson, 20-year-old Je’Kwon Foster, and 18-year-old Tyrone Davis, Jr.

Amy Dicks, an innocent bystander was struck by the gunfire is now paralyzed from the chest down.

Ford is charged with 2nd degree Theft of Property, she is in the Autauga County Jail on a $10,000 bond.