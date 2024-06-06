© 2024 WVAS
June is Men's Health Month!

Triple homicide shooting at Hispanic grocery store

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published June 6, 2024 at 2:18 PM EDT

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed called a press conference Wednesday to discuss Tuesday night’s fatal triple shooting at a Hispanic-owned grocery store.

Reed was joined by acting Montgomery Police Chief John Hall and a Spanish interpreter. Hall identified the three victims as 50-year-old George Elijah Jr. and 20-year-old Daniel Lopez died at the scene. 43-year-old Romero Lopez died from his injuries at a local hospital.

The shooting took place at Tienda Los Hermanos grocery store on Troy Highway at around 8:55 p.m. in the 4100 block of Troy Highway.
Reed said in part, “We will make sure that what took place last night on Troy Highway does not happen again. We’ll make sure that those who are behind this are held accountable and are brought to justice.”

During the press conference, authorities said anyone offering to help does not need to worry about their immigration status, as the priority is solving these homicides.

Reed said the city and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers are teaming up to get reward information out to the public.
WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
