Triple homicide shooting at Hispanic grocery store

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed called a press conference Wednesday to discuss Tuesday night’s fatal triple shooting at a Hispanic-owned grocery store.

Reed was joined by acting Montgomery Police Chief John Hall and a Spanish interpreter. Hall identified the three victims as 50-year-old George Elijah Jr. and 20-year-old Daniel Lopez died at the scene. 43-year-old Romero Lopez died from his injuries at a local hospital.

The shooting took place at Tienda Los Hermanos grocery store on Troy Highway at around 8:55 p.m. in the 4100 block of Troy Highway.

Reed said in part, “We will make sure that what took place last night on Troy Highway does not happen again. We’ll make sure that those who are behind this are held accountable and are brought to justice.”

During the press conference, authorities said anyone offering to help does not need to worry about their immigration status, as the priority is solving these homicides.

Reed said the city and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers are teaming up to get reward information out to the public.