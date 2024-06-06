© 2024 WVAS
60 firearms found at various airports in Alabama

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published June 6, 2024 at 2:21 PM EDT

Officials with the Transportation Security Administration say they have confiscated 62 guns at security checkpoints in Alabama in the first half of this year.

Authorities report 41 guns were found at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport, 14 firearms at Huntsville International Airport, five at Mobile Regional Airport and two at Montgomery Regional Airport.

TSA is reminding travelers to if you plan to travel with a firearm, it must be in your checked bag, unloaded and in a locked hard-sided case.

Always inform the airline at check-in that you have a firearm. Passengers who bring firearms to a federal security checkpoint can be arrested with penalties costing nearly $15,000.
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
