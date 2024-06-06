60 firearms found at various airports in Alabama

Officials with the Transportation Security Administration say they have confiscated 62 guns at security checkpoints in Alabama in the first half of this year.

Authorities report 41 guns were found at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport, 14 firearms at Huntsville International Airport, five at Mobile Regional Airport and two at Montgomery Regional Airport.

TSA is reminding travelers to if you plan to travel with a firearm, it must be in your checked bag, unloaded and in a locked hard-sided case.

Always inform the airline at check-in that you have a firearm. Passengers who bring firearms to a federal security checkpoint can be arrested with penalties costing nearly $15,000.

