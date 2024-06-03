Storm-related deaths over Memorial Day Weekend

A series of powerful storms swept over the central and southern U.S. over the Memorial Day holiday weekend, killing at least 22 people.

The storms caused deaths in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Kentucky.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said at a Monday press conference five people had died in his state. The fifth death was a 54-year-old man who had a heart attack while cutting fallen trees.

Authorities say the death toll also included seven deaths in Cooke County, Texas from a Saturday tornado that tore through a mobile home park and eight deaths across Arkansas.

Two people died in Mayes County, Oklahoma according to officials.

President Joe Biden sent condolences to the families of people who died. He said the Federal Emergency Management Agency is on the ground conducting damage assessments and he has contacted governors to see what federal support they might need.