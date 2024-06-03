© 2024 WVAS
MPS to host Job Fair

WVAS
Published June 3, 2024

If you are looking for a new career the Montgomery Public Schools will be hosting a Job Fair, on Friday, June 7, 2024.
 
Open positions include Teachers, Nurses, Child Nutrition Program staff, Bus Drivers, Aides, and Security.
 
On-the-spot interviews and on-site application kiosk will also be available.
 
Sign-on bonuses will be offered for new hires for the Child Nutrition Program and bus drivers.

Montgomery Public Schools Career Fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Booker T. Washington Magnet High School Gymnasium at 4400 Bell Rd.
