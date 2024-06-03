MPS to host Job Fair

If you are looking for a new career the Montgomery Public Schools will be hosting a Job Fair, on Friday, June 7, 2024.



Open positions include Teachers, Nurses, Child Nutrition Program staff, Bus Drivers, Aides, and Security.



On-the-spot interviews and on-site application kiosk will also be available.



Sign-on bonuses will be offered for new hires for the Child Nutrition Program and bus drivers.

Montgomery Public Schools Career Fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Booker T. Washington Magnet High School Gymnasium at 4400 Bell Rd.