Have a safe Memorial Day Weekend!

Event honoring ASU's Kenneth Waters

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published June 3, 2024 at 12:41 PM EDT

“The Conversation” an event honoring the legacy of Kenneth Waters, Alabama State University’s Director of Communications took place on Sunday, June 2nd in Montgomery.

“The Conversation” hosted a panel of men sharing insights about fatherhood; Water’s Widow, Reverend Catrina Waters organized the event.

Rev. Waters says her husband, also known as Mr. ASU was a hero to his family.

The event also included a book launch called, “Empowered to Parent, Reflections from Fathers for Fathers” written by Rev. Catrina Waters.
WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
