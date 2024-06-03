Event honoring ASU's Kenneth Waters
“The Conversation” an event honoring the legacy of Kenneth Waters, Alabama State University’s Director of Communications took place on Sunday, June 2nd in Montgomery.
“The Conversation” hosted a panel of men sharing insights about fatherhood; Water’s Widow, Reverend Catrina Waters organized the event.
Rev. Waters says her husband, also known as Mr. ASU was a hero to his family.
The event also included a book launch called, “Empowered to Parent, Reflections from Fathers for Fathers” written by Rev. Catrina Waters.