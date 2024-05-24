Toll bridge purchase

Governor Kay Ivey and local officials in Baldwin County to sign paperwork finalizing the state of Alabama’s purchase of the Foley Beach Express toll bridge.

Governor Ivey says in part, “I am proud we are making needed infrastructure improvements in the area that will help alleviate traffic congestion for Alabamians and those visiting our beaches.”

The Alabama Department of Transportation purchased the Foley Beach Express Bridge for $57 million. An additional $3 million will be paid to the city of Orange Beach for its use with local road improvements. Governor Ivey announced the purchase April 2024.

