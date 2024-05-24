© 2024 WVAS
Toll bridge purchase

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published May 24, 2024 at 1:50 PM EDT

Governor Kay Ivey and local officials in Baldwin County to sign paperwork finalizing the state of Alabama’s purchase of the Foley Beach Express toll bridge.

Governor Ivey says in part, “I am proud we are making needed infrastructure improvements in the area that will help alleviate traffic congestion for Alabamians and those visiting our beaches.”

The Alabama Department of Transportation purchased the Foley Beach Express Bridge for $57 million. An additional $3 million will be paid to the city of Orange Beach for its use with local road improvements. Governor Ivey announced the purchase April 2024.
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
