News at ASU

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published May 24, 2024 at 1:47 PM EDT

2024 ASU PSV MPS

Alabama State University Preventing School Violence Montgomery Public School hosted its clear book bag giveaway at Brewbaker Middle School in Montgomery.

Brewbaker is the fifth school in Montgomery to receive book bags and school supplies at no charge from the ASU PSV MPS program.

Families tell WVAS News they are grateful for the supplies. Nearly 80 bags were distributed to families and teachers Wednesday afternoon.

ASU Partners with Wall Street Equity Firm

Alabama State University has joined one of Wall Street's most respected private equity firms to manage the institution's $125 million endowment.

ASU and the New York City firm of Neuberger Berman inked a deal, the largest between a Wall Street firm and a public Historically Black College or University.

President, Dr. Quinton T. Ross, Jr. says in part this new partnership, “will address the long-term stability of the institution, provide financial support for current and future students as well as provide internships.”
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
