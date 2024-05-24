News at ASU

2024 ASU PSV MPS

Alabama State University Preventing School Violence Montgomery Public School hosted its clear book bag giveaway at Brewbaker Middle School in Montgomery.

Brewbaker is the fifth school in Montgomery to receive book bags and school supplies at no charge from the ASU PSV MPS program.

Families tell WVAS News they are grateful for the supplies. Nearly 80 bags were distributed to families and teachers Wednesday afternoon.

ASU Partners with Wall Street Equity Firm

Alabama State University has joined one of Wall Street's most respected private equity firms to manage the institution's $125 million endowment.

ASU and the New York City firm of Neuberger Berman inked a deal, the largest between a Wall Street firm and a public Historically Black College or University.

President, Dr. Quinton T. Ross, Jr. says in part this new partnership, “will address the long-term stability of the institution, provide financial support for current and future students as well as provide internships.”