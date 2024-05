Montgomery’s former Colonial Bank building on South Perry Street will soon open as The Banc, a luxury apartment building.

A local news agency reports owner Sean Coyle who purchased the property in 2020 said the 31-unit building has been completely renovated with its all-new electrical, plumbing, HVAC, insulation, walls, with massive open windows.

The Banc’s rentals are listed from $995 to $1,850 per month.