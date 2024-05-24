© 2024 WVAS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Have a safe Memorial Day Weekend!

Juneteenth is a state holiday

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published May 24, 2024 at 1:43 PM EDT

Juneteenth, the day commemorating the end of slavery in the United States will be honored again as a state holiday in Alabama.

Governor Kay Ivey’s office said Monday, June 19, 2024 will be a holiday for state workers coinciding with the federal holiday.

This will be the fourth year that Ivey has designated it as a state holiday.

Juneteenth honors June 19, 1865, the day enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, found out from Union soldiers they were free.

The news came two months after the end of the Civil War and nearly three years after the Emancipation Proclamation.
WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan