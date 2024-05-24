Juneteenth is a state holiday

Juneteenth, the day commemorating the end of slavery in the United States will be honored again as a state holiday in Alabama.

Governor Kay Ivey’s office said Monday, June 19, 2024 will be a holiday for state workers coinciding with the federal holiday.

This will be the fourth year that Ivey has designated it as a state holiday.

Juneteenth honors June 19, 1865, the day enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, found out from Union soldiers they were free.

The news came two months after the end of the Civil War and nearly three years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

