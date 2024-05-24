ASU to participate in Orange Blossom Classic

Its only four months away when Alabama State University will face North Carolina Central University in the 2024 Denny’s Orange Blossom Classic.

It’s the first time both teams will be participating in the classic since it reemerged in 2021.

The Orange Blossom Classic began in 1933 but eventually went silent for 43 years until 2021 when Jackson State and Florida A and M University renewed the series.

Presidents, coaches and representatives from both institutions spoke at a news conference in Miami, Florida Tuesday.

ASU President Dr. Quinton T. Ross Junior says they are happy to be a part of the classic.

The ASU Hornets will go head to head with the North Carolina Eagles on September 1st at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

