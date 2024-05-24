ASU to participate in Orange Blossom Classic

© 2024 WVAS
WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published May 24, 2024 at 12:15 PM EDT

Its only four months away when Alabama State University will face North Carolina Central University in the 2024 Denny’s Orange Blossom Classic.

It’s the first time both teams will be participating in the classic since it reemerged in 2021.

The Orange Blossom Classic began in 1933 but eventually went silent for 43 years until 2021 when Jackson State and Florida A and M University renewed the series.

Presidents, coaches and representatives from both institutions spoke at a news conference in Miami, Florida Tuesday.

ASU President Dr. Quinton T. Ross Junior says they are happy to be a part of the classic.

The ASU Hornets will go head to head with the North Carolina Eagles on September 1st at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
