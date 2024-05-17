WVAS Weekly Crime Report

$16,000 Reward

A $16,000 reward is being offered for information in a Mother’s Day murder.

Police are investigating the May 12, 2024 shooting death of 64-year-old Gloria Crews.

Investigators say around 7:02 p.m., police and medics responded to the 4200 block of Cobbington Road, Montgomery, AL. Police say Crews was located at her home and pronounced dead.

Police are requesting the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

Montgomery City Council members, Councilman C.C. Calhoun, Glen Pruitt, and Oronde Mitchell are showing support by offering $15,000.00 toward the reward.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward starting at $1,000.00, bringing the total award starting at $16,000.00 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the shooter.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the suspect or whereabouts, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP.

Auburn Man Sentenced for Child Porn

A federal judge has sentenced an Auburn man to eight years in prison for child pornography.

United States Attorney Jonathan S. Ross says a federal judge in Montgomery ordered 33-year-old Maxime Tessier, to serve 97 months in prison Wednesday.

The judge also ordered Tessier serve five years of supervised release following the prison term.

According to the plea agreement in 2022, law enforcement received a tip there were images of child pornography being shared online from an account linked to Tessier’s Auburn residence.

On November 15, 2022, federal agents executed a search warrant and found, numerous images containing suspected child pornography on devices.

During his January 2024, plea hearing, Tessier specifically admitted that some of the images were sexually explicit depictions of children under the age of 12.

National Police Week

This week is recognized as National Police Week; the week honors the service and sacrifice of federal, state, local, and Tribal law enforcement.

Reports show, 58 law enforcement officers have been killed in the line of duty, including auto accidents. One of those 58 deaths occurred here in the Middle District of Alabama.

The memory and legacy of Deputy Sheriff Jermyius Young from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office will never be forgotten.

The week is being observed from Saturday, May 11 through Friday, May 17, 2024.