ASU choir to perform in Birmingham

Congratulations are in order for the Alabama State University Choir who will perform at the America's Negro League Baseball on June 19 in Birmingham, Alabama at Rickwood Field.

The nationally televised event will take place at Rickwood Field, the oldest professional baseball park in the United States according to the National Register of Historic Places.

The park was built for the Birmingham Barons in 1910 by team-owner Rick Woodward.

ASU choir will be joined by Birmingham's Miles College and Huntsville's Alabama A&M University to perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

ASU's choir director, Dr. Kristofer Sanchack, says performance is sponsored by the Ron "Papa Jack" Jackson Baseball Foundation, UNINTERRUPTED/Springhill Media - Lebron James/Maverick Carter Media Company.