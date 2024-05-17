ASU choir to perform in Birmingham

© 2024 WVAS
WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published May 17, 2024 at 6:53 PM EDT

Congratulations are in order for the Alabama State University Choir who will perform at the America's Negro League Baseball on June 19 in Birmingham, Alabama at Rickwood Field.

The nationally televised event will take place at Rickwood Field, the oldest professional baseball park in the United States according to the National Register of Historic Places.

The park was built for the Birmingham Barons in 1910 by team-owner Rick Woodward.

ASU choir will be joined by Birmingham's Miles College and Huntsville's Alabama A&M University to perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

ASU's choir director, Dr. Kristofer Sanchack, says performance is sponsored by the Ron "Papa Jack" Jackson Baseball Foundation, UNINTERRUPTED/Springhill Media - Lebron James/Maverick Carter Media Company.
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
