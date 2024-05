Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday signed House Bill 113, the First Grade Readiness Bill, into law.

It provides for a readiness assessment created by the Alabama State Department of Education for first graders who did not attend kindergarten.

The bill’s sponsor, State Rep. Pebblin Warren says, in part, “This new law will ensure students are truly prepared to enter the first grade.”

The readiness assessment will first be administered in the 2025-2026 school year.