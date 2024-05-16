© 2024 WVAS
ASU Commencement is May 3rd!

Freedom Riders 63rd anniversary

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published May 16, 2024

The Freedom Rides museum will host a community conversation about nonviolence.
The event will be in honor of the 63rd anniversary of the Freedom Rides.

It will take place at the Freedom Rides Museum, 210 South Court Street in Montgomery on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at 10 am.

The guest speaker will be Freedom Rider Dr. Bernard Lafayette, Jr., one of the earliest practitioners of Martin Luther King’s philosophy of nonviolence.

For more than 60 years Dr. Lafayette has been teaching nonviolence strategies to people across the world. He will also sign copies of his book, In Peace and Freedom: My Journey in Selma.
 
This event is free and open to the public.
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
