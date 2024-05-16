Freedom Riders 63rd anniversary

The Freedom Rides museum will host a community conversation about nonviolence.

The event will be in honor of the 63rd anniversary of the Freedom Rides.

It will take place at the Freedom Rides Museum, 210 South Court Street in Montgomery on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at 10 am.

The guest speaker will be Freedom Rider Dr. Bernard Lafayette, Jr., one of the earliest practitioners of Martin Luther King’s philosophy of nonviolence.

For more than 60 years Dr. Lafayette has been teaching nonviolence strategies to people across the world. He will also sign copies of his book, In Peace and Freedom: My Journey in Selma.



This event is free and open to the public.