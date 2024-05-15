Bullying forum at local middle school

An anti-bullying awareness event will take place at a Montgomery middle school tomorrow.

The “Stop Bullying” Forum will take place at 9 a.m. at Capital Heights Middle School in Montgomery.

It’s sponsored by Connecting Hands by Accommodating Necessary Growth for Everyone or C.H.A.N.G.E for short.

Change Community worker, Leah Sullivan community says according to the National Education Association 2023 reports one in five students are bullied.

Community leader Ashley Monique Robinson is the founder of C.H.A.N.G.E.