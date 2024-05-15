© 2024 WVAS
Bullying forum at local middle school

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published May 15, 2024 at 12:25 PM EDT

An anti-bullying awareness event will take place at a Montgomery middle school tomorrow.
The “Stop Bullying” Forum will take place at 9 a.m. at Capital Heights Middle School in Montgomery.

It’s sponsored by Connecting Hands by Accommodating Necessary Growth for Everyone or C.H.A.N.G.E for short.

Change Community worker, Leah Sullivan community says according to the National Education Association 2023 reports one in five students are bullied.

Community leader Ashley Monique Robinson is the founder of C.H.A.N.G.E.
WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
