Suspects identified in Tuskegee shooting death

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published May 9, 2024 at 6:01 PM EDT

Macon County law enforcement report five suspects have been charged in the Feb. 16, 2024 shooting death of a teenager in Tuskegee.

The suspects have been identified as 19-year-old, Takeo Malikque Potts, 19-year-old Antonio Danyel Terry Jr., 23-year-old Kentravious L. Melton and 19-year-old Travion Demarr Johnson.

An unnamed 17-year-old boy from Tallassee was also arrested.

All five are charged with reckless murder.

Authorities say 16 year-old Jeffrey “Buck” Thompson who was fatally shot on Auburn Street around 10 p.m. on Feb. 16, 2024 was not the intended target.

The district attorney said he could not go into specifics on the shooting but commented on the number of teens involved in this case, saying it had “shades of the Dadeville shooting all over again,” referring to the April 2023 mass shooting at a teen’s birthday party that left four people dead and dozens injured.
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
