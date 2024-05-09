Suspects identified in Tuskegee shooting death

Macon County law enforcement report five suspects have been charged in the Feb. 16, 2024 shooting death of a teenager in Tuskegee.

The suspects have been identified as 19-year-old, Takeo Malikque Potts, 19-year-old Antonio Danyel Terry Jr., 23-year-old Kentravious L. Melton and 19-year-old Travion Demarr Johnson.

An unnamed 17-year-old boy from Tallassee was also arrested.

All five are charged with reckless murder.

Authorities say 16 year-old Jeffrey “Buck” Thompson who was fatally shot on Auburn Street around 10 p.m. on Feb. 16, 2024 was not the intended target.

The district attorney said he could not go into specifics on the shooting but commented on the number of teens involved in this case, saying it had “shades of the Dadeville shooting all over again,” referring to the April 2023 mass shooting at a teen’s birthday party that left four people dead and dozens injured.