Brantwood Children's Home 6th Annual Churches for Children

The sixth annual Churches of Children BBQ Cook Off will be taking place next month in Montgomery.

The titans of taste will go head to head for a good cause, the fundraiser is being hosted by Brantwood Children’s Home in Montgomery.

Director Gerald Jones says when it comes to competition, the more the merrier.

The event will take place on June 22, 2024 at the Multiplex parking lot. Jones says the tickets are 10 dollars for the general public.