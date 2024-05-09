Brantwood Children's Home 6th Annual Churches for Children

© 2024 WVAS
WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published May 9, 2024 at 6:35 PM EDT

The sixth annual Churches of Children BBQ Cook Off will be taking place next month in Montgomery.

The titans of taste will go head to head for a good cause, the fundraiser is being hosted by Brantwood Children’s Home in Montgomery.

Director Gerald Jones says when it comes to competition, the more the merrier.

The event will take place on June 22, 2024 at the Multiplex parking lot. Jones says the tickets are 10 dollars for the general public.
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
