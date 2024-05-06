WVAS Weekly Crime Update

30-year Prison Sentence

A federal judge sentenced Montgomery native, 21-year-old Jamarcus Dewayne Hatcher to 360 months in prison for his role in a 2023-armed robbery.

According to his plea agreement, on April 6, 2023, Hatcher entered a gas station in Hope Hull, Alabama walked up to the counter and pulled a pistol pointing it at the cashier and said “give me all the money.”

After the cashier handed Hatcher the cash, $90 from the register.

On January 22, 2024, Hatcher pleaded guilty to Hobbs Act robbery and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

Security Staff Behind Bars

A security staff member at Fountain Correctional Facility is behind bars Friday.

Officials report on Wednesday, May1, 2024 the Alabama Department of Corrections Law Enforcement Services Division arrested Shemira Jackson and charged her with Promoting Prison Contraband III.

The incident took place on Monday, April 29th and was discovered while reviewing video footage. The investigation is ongoing. Further charges may be pending.

2024 Rabies Case

The Alabama Department of Public Health is confirming a raccoon in Autauga County tested positive for rabies.

Officials report on Thursday a property owner in the area of Highway 82 and County Road 40 noticed the raccoon acting weirdly near the old Henderson grocery store

There have been reports of an increase in rabies cases. The USDA National Rabies Management Team is investigating.

Dr. Dee W. Jones, State Public Health Veterinarian says vaccinating animals is the primary way to reduce risks to pets and livestock.

On Saturday, May 4, 2024 a reduced-cost rabies clinic will be taking place at several locations including Prattville Farm Center from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. and Prattville Elementary School from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

The fee is $12 per animal.

