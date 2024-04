It's graduation season at Alabama State University! Catherine Coleman Flowers will be the guest speaker at ASU’s Spring 2024 Commencement on Friday, May 3, 2024.

ASU will host two sessions, the first will start at 8:45 a.m. and the second session will take place at 1:45 p.m.

Both sessions will take place at the ASU Dunn-Oliver Acadome.