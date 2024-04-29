WVAS Legislative Update

Librarians Prosecution Bill

Alabama lawmakers on Thursday advanced legislation that could see librarians prosecuted under the state's obscenity law for providing “harmful” materials to minors.

The Alabama House of Representatives voted 72-28 for the bill that now moves to the Alabama Senate.

The legislation comes amid a soaring number of book challenges often centered on LGBTQ content and efforts in a number of states to ban drag queen story readings.

The Alabama bill removes the existing exemption for public libraries in the state's obscenity law.

Under the process laid out in the bill, a librarian in a public library or public K-12 school could face a misdemeanor charge if the librarian fails to remove material or cease conduct that violates the state’s obscenity law within seven days of receiving a written complaint from the public.

Opponents argued that the proposal would threaten librarians with criminal prosecution at the whims of community members who disagreed with their decisions on books and programs.

Missing Organs Bill

Alabama lawmakers on Thursday advanced a bill making it a crime for medical examiners to retain a deceased person’s organs without family permission.

The bill would make it a felony for a medical examiner to retain a deceased person’s organs without getting that permission from “the appropriate next of kin.”

The legislation was introduced after several families alleged that inmates’ bodies were returned from state autopsies with their hearts or other organs missing.

The House of Representatives voted 89-1 for the proposal.

The bill now moves to the Alabama Senate.

Summer Food Assistance

Advocacy groups are urging Alabama lawmakers to join a federal program that gives summer food assistance to low-income families with school age children.

Alabama Arise and other groups on Wednesday urged members of a state Senate committee to set aside funding so Alabama can participate next year.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s spokeswoman said cost concerns when asked if Alabama plans to participate on Wednesday.

The benefits are federally funded but the state shares administrative costs.

Medicaid Expansion Discussion

The expansion of Medicaid in Alabama has been a rallying cry for years by advocates. Wednesday, Alabama lawmakers heard from states that have expanded Medicaid to learn about the impact it has had on their people and economy.

Duke University Medicine and American Cancer Society Partner Dr. Mike Pignone says he hopes Alabama will take the next step toward expansion.

Dr. Pignone was recently on the campus of Alabama State University for a site visit with Dr. Ellie Daniels with the American Cancer Society.

Withholding Incentives

Alabama lawmakers have voted to withhold economic incentive dollars from companies that voluntarily recognize a union without holding a secret ballot election.

The Alabama House of Representatives voted 72-30 on Tuesday for the Senate-passed bill after adding minor amendments.

The bill now returns to the Alabama Senate to consider House changes. The legislation would impact future incentive packages.

It comes as several Southern governors have opposed a unionization push at auto manufacturers.