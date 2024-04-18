Vehicle found in missing children's case

A vehicle connected to two children missing in Montgomery has been found.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Montgomery Police Department have issued an Emergency Missing alert for 5-year-old Kaiden Tymari Perryman and 13-year-old Janayizha Qynterrica Gunn.

Perryman is 3′3″ with brown hair and brown eyes and weighs about 45 lbs. Gunn stands 5′3″ and weighs 100 lbs. She has brown hair and brown hair.

They were last seen around 9 p.m. Monday in the area of Gibbs Village in Montgomery.

Officials found the 2011 white Chevrolet Equinox but no sign of the children.

Anyone with information on these children is asked to immediately call 911 or Montgomery police at (334) 625-2831.