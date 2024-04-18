© 2024 WVAS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
April is Autism Awareness Month

Vehicle found in missing children's case

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published April 18, 2024 at 11:34 AM EDT

A vehicle connected to two children missing in Montgomery has been found.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Montgomery Police Department have issued an Emergency Missing alert for 5-year-old Kaiden Tymari Perryman and 13-year-old Janayizha Qynterrica Gunn.

Perryman is 3′3″ with brown hair and brown eyes and weighs about 45 lbs. Gunn stands 5′3″ and weighs 100 lbs. She has brown hair and brown hair.

They were last seen around 9 p.m. Monday in the area of Gibbs Village in Montgomery.

Officials found the 2011 white Chevrolet Equinox but no sign of the children.

Anyone with information on these children is asked to immediately call 911 or Montgomery police at (334) 625-2831.
WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan