Congressional District 2 results

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published April 18, 2024 at 11:25 AM EDT
Alabama voters have decided primary runoffs for the state's newly redrawn 2nd Congressional District. Shomari Figures won the Democratic nomination over Rep. Anthony Daniels. Figures spoke to WAKA News at the Watch Party in Mobile, Alabama. Figures says he appreciates all the support. On the Republican side, political newcomer Caroleene Dobson defeated state legislator Dick Brewbaker for the party's nomination.

The outcome sets the match for the closely watched November race. Democrats are aiming to flip the seat after a federal court reshaped the district in October. The court ruled that the state’s previous congressional map illegally diluted the voting power of Black residents.
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
