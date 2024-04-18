Congressional District 2 results

Alabama voters have decided primary runoffs for the state's newly redrawn 2nd Congressional District. Shomari Figures won the Democratic nomination over Rep. Anthony Daniels. Figures spoke to WAKA News at the Watch Party in Mobile, Alabama. Figures says he appreciates all the support. On the Republican side, political newcomer Caroleene Dobson defeated state legislator Dick Brewbaker for the party's nomination.

The outcome sets the match for the closely watched November race. Democrats are aiming to flip the seat after a federal court reshaped the district in October. The court ruled that the state’s previous congressional map illegally diluted the voting power of Black residents.

