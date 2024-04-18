Bill regarding police body cam footage rejected

An Alabama Senate committee on Wednesday voted down a bill that would have required the public release of police body-worn camera video and dash camera footage.

Sen. Merika Coleman, the sponsor of the bill rejected by the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The bill would have made such recordings a public record and required release within 30 days of a request to view it.

Coleman said families of people who have been killed in altercations with police have had delays or difficulty seeing video, if any.

Opponents said they were concerned the release of the video could hamper investigations.