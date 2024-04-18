© 2024 WVAS
Bill regarding police body cam footage rejected

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published April 18, 2024 at 11:31 AM EDT

An Alabama Senate committee on Wednesday voted down a bill that would have required the public release of police body-worn camera video and dash camera footage.

Sen. Merika Coleman, the sponsor of the bill rejected by the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The bill would have made such recordings a public record and required release within 30 days of a request to view it.

Coleman said families of people who have been killed in altercations with police have had delays or difficulty seeing video, if any.

Opponents said they were concerned the release of the video could hamper investigations.
WVAS
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
