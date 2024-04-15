© 2024 WVAS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
April is Autism Awareness Month

Gender definition bill passes the house

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published April 15, 2024 at 11:56 AM EDT

Alabama lawmakers have advanced legislation to define who is considered a man or a woman under state law, saying it must be based on reproductive systems and not gender identity.

The Alabama House of Representatives voted 77-24 for the legislation.

The bill now moves to the Alabama Senate.

Republicans in more than a dozen states have proposed bills this year that would codify definitions of sex.

Supporters said the definitions are needed to provide clarity, but opponents said they target the rights of transgender, nonbinary and intersex people.
WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan