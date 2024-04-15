Gender definition bill passes the house

Alabama lawmakers have advanced legislation to define who is considered a man or a woman under state law, saying it must be based on reproductive systems and not gender identity.

The Alabama House of Representatives voted 77-24 for the legislation.

The bill now moves to the Alabama Senate.

Republicans in more than a dozen states have proposed bills this year that would codify definitions of sex.

Supporters said the definitions are needed to provide clarity, but opponents said they target the rights of transgender, nonbinary and intersex people.