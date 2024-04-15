Ethics Commission Member resigns

A member of the Alabama Ethics Commission has resigned after acknowledging that he might have broken a state law by making campaign contributions.

Attorney Stan McDonald confirmed his resignation in a text message sent to The Associated Press late Thursday. McDonald issued a statement saying he was resigning after learning that some of his actions were “very possibly prohibited by law.”

The Alabama Ethics Commission reviews ethics complaints against public officials and employees. It also issues guidance on what is allowed, and not allowed, under the state ethics law.

The resignation will leave two vacancies on the five-member commission.