Ethics Commission Member resigns

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published April 15, 2024 at 11:48 AM EDT

A member of the Alabama Ethics Commission has resigned after acknowledging that he might have broken a state law by making campaign contributions.

Attorney Stan McDonald confirmed his resignation in a text message sent to The Associated Press late Thursday. McDonald issued a statement saying he was resigning after learning that some of his actions were “very possibly prohibited by law.”

The Alabama Ethics Commission reviews ethics complaints against public officials and employees. It also issues guidance on what is allowed, and not allowed, under the state ethics law.

The resignation will leave two vacancies on the five-member commission.
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
