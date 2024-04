The Montgomery County Sheriff Office Thursday hosted its Celebration of Life for Deputy Jermyius Young.

A MSCO patrol vehicle has been set up as a memorial to honor Deputy Young.

Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham says Young made a tremendous impact in the River Region. The memorial will be open to the public until Sunday, April 14th at 5 p.m.

All flowers cards and items left at the memorial will be given to Deputy Young’s family.