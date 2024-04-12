Fallen deputy to be honored

Governor Kay Ivey has directed flags be flown at half-staff in honor of Montgomery County Deputy Sheriff Jermyius Young, on the day of his interment, Monday, April 15, 2024.

On April 5th the 21-year-old Young died from injuries he sustained in a vehicle crash while responding to a call on the evening of April 3, 2024.

Young began his career at age 18. Deputy Young's dedication to protecting and serving the citizens of Montgomery County was evident throughout his service.

The flags are to fly at half-staff on the day of Deputy Young’s interment on Monday, April 15, 2024, and remain lowered until sunset that day.