GOP Congressional District 2 debate

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published April 11, 2024 at 3:33 PM EDT

The two Republicans running for Alabama’s redrawn 2nd Congressional District faced off in a debate ahead of the April 16 runoff. Dick Brewbaker, a businessman and former state senator, and Caroleene Dobson, an attorney and political newcomer, are vying for the GOP nomination.

The winner will face the Democratic nominee in the closely watched November election.

Dobson and Brewbaker traded verbal jabs in the debate as Dobson criticized legislative votes that Brewbaker had taken on taxes and business regulation.

Brewbaker fired back that Dobson was repeatedly lying about his record. The Democratic nominee will be decided in a runoff between Shomari Figures and state Rep. Anthony Daniels.
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
