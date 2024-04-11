GOP Congressional District 2 debate

The two Republicans running for Alabama’s redrawn 2nd Congressional District faced off in a debate ahead of the April 16 runoff. Dick Brewbaker, a businessman and former state senator, and Caroleene Dobson, an attorney and political newcomer, are vying for the GOP nomination.

The winner will face the Democratic nominee in the closely watched November election.

Dobson and Brewbaker traded verbal jabs in the debate as Dobson criticized legislative votes that Brewbaker had taken on taxes and business regulation.

Brewbaker fired back that Dobson was repeatedly lying about his record. The Democratic nominee will be decided in a runoff between Shomari Figures and state Rep. Anthony Daniels.