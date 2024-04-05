Montgomery County Deputy severely injured
Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham says a sheriff’s deputy is in critical condition following a single-vehicle crash.
21-year-old Deputy Jermyius Young is in Baptist South Hospital according to officials.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported the accident took place Wednesday about 7 p.m. in the 4500 block of Hobbie Road in Montgomery County.
Officials with ALEA confirmed Young was on-duty and driving his patrol vehicle at the time of the crash.
The investigation is ongoing.