April is Autism Awareness Month

Montgomery County Deputy severely injured

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published April 5, 2024 at 3:35 PM EDT

Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham says a sheriff’s deputy is in critical condition following a single-vehicle crash.

21-year-old Deputy Jermyius Young is in Baptist South Hospital according to officials.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported the accident took place Wednesday about 7 p.m. in the 4500 block of Hobbie Road in Montgomery County.

Officials with ALEA confirmed Young was on-duty and driving his patrol vehicle at the time of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
