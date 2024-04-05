Author and historian book signing

Historian and author Dr. Patricia Sullivan will host a book signing event on Saturday in Montgomery, featuring her book, “Justice Rising: Robert Kennedy’s American in Black and White.”

The event will take place on Saturday, April 6, 2024 at 10 a.m. at the Freedom Rides Museum in downtown Montgomery.

Site Director Dorothy Walker says the book provides a sneak peak into the lives of the famous brothers and their work in Civil Rights.

The Freedom Rides Museum is located at 210 South Court Street Montgomery, AL.

The number at the Museum is 334-414-8647.

