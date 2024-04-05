Author and historian book signing

© 2024 WVAS
WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published April 5, 2024 at 3:42 PM EDT

Historian and author Dr. Patricia Sullivan will host a book signing event on Saturday in Montgomery, featuring her book, “Justice Rising: Robert Kennedy’s American in Black and White.”

The event will take place on Saturday, April 6, 2024 at 10 a.m. at the Freedom Rides Museum in downtown Montgomery.

Site Director Dorothy Walker says the book provides a sneak peak into the lives of the famous brothers and their work in Civil Rights.

The Freedom Rides Museum is located at 210 South Court Street Montgomery, AL.

The number at the Museum is 334-414-8647.
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
