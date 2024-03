It’s the one-year anniversary of the day an EF-2 tornado struck Macon County with winds of 125MPH.

Thankfully no lives were lost and no major injuries were reported.

The twister’s path spanned 15 miles.

Officials report the Milstead area endured the most damage.

Macon County E-M-A Director Frank Lee said the destruction included a commercial building and the Milstead Farm Group cotton gin along County Road 40.