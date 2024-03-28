Howze makes history in Perry County

Barbara Howze, a Marion resident, will be walking into the history books in Perry County in November.

She won the Democratic nomination to represent District 4 on the Perry County Commission during the primary election earlier this month.

Commission Chairman Robert Turner, Jr. says “Ms. Howze will be the first elected female to the Perry Co. Commission. And the first African-American female to serve on the commission.”

Howze says her first term goals will center around improving roads and infrastructure in the county.