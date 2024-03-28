© 2024 WVAS
March is Women's History Month!

House seat flips in North Alabama

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published March 28, 2024 at 11:58 AM EDT
A Democrat who made reproductive rights a centerpiece of her campaign in deeply conservative Alabama has won a special election to the Alabama Legislature.

Unofficial returns show Marilyn Lands defeated Republican Teddy Powell to win the open legislative seat.

Lands’ victory was celebrated by Democrats who have attempted to portray the state GOP as too extreme.

Alabama has a near-total abortion ban.

Powell issued a statement conceding the race and congratulating Lands on her victory.
Melanie Hogan
