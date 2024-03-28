Governor awards several grants

Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded six grants totaling more than $364,000 for domestic violence response units in four counties.

The units investigate and prosecute domestic violence cases and provide support to victims.

The awardees the Montgomery County Commission who will use a $70,730 grant to support the Violence Against Women Prosecution Unit, which along with prosecution of cases provides victim services and advocacy in domestic violence cases in Montgomery County.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering these grants from funds provided by the U.S. Department of Justice.