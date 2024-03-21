© 2024 WVAS
March is Women's History Month!

ASU Student Political Activist Conference

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published March 21, 2024 at 5:07 PM EDT

The National Center for Study of Civil Rights and African-American Culture at Alabama State University and the student’s chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People will be hosting a conference on student political activism.

The conference is titled "New Century, Old Challenges: Student Political Activism Then and Now.”

It will take place at the Montgomery Interpretive Center on March 28, 2024 from 11 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

The Interpretative Center highlights the activities of the 1965 Selma to Montgomery March.
WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
