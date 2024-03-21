ASU Student Political Activist Conference

The National Center for Study of Civil Rights and African-American Culture at Alabama State University and the student’s chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People will be hosting a conference on student political activism.

The conference is titled "New Century, Old Challenges: Student Political Activism Then and Now.”

It will take place at the Montgomery Interpretive Center on March 28, 2024 from 11 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

The Interpretative Center highlights the activities of the 1965 Selma to Montgomery March.