© 2024 WVAS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
March is Women's History Month!

Alabama A&M student exchanges gun fire with campus officer

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published March 21, 2024 at 4:55 PM EDT

A student at Alabama A&M University is recovering from injuries after exchanging gunfire with a campus police officer, according to state law enforcement officials.

The shooting took place Monday afternoon in the stairwell of a campus residence hall, officials said.

Campus Police Chief Montrez Payton told news outlets an officer was patrolling the building when they heard shots being fired.

He said the officer went to check the location, encountered an armed person in the stairwell and the two exchanged gunfire.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the individual, who is a student at the university, was injured and transported to a hospital for treatment.

The campus police officer was unharmed.
WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan