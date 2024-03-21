Alabama A&M student exchanges gun fire with campus officer

A student at Alabama A&M University is recovering from injuries after exchanging gunfire with a campus police officer, according to state law enforcement officials.

The shooting took place Monday afternoon in the stairwell of a campus residence hall, officials said.

Campus Police Chief Montrez Payton told news outlets an officer was patrolling the building when they heard shots being fired.

He said the officer went to check the location, encountered an armed person in the stairwell and the two exchanged gunfire.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the individual, who is a student at the university, was injured and transported to a hospital for treatment.

The campus police officer was unharmed.