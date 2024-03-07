ASU Connection Day is Saturday

© 2024 WVAS
WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published March 7, 2024 at 10:01 AM EST

Alabama State University will be hosting its Connection Day on Saturday, March 9, 2024.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. at the Dunn-Oliver Acadome.

Students, parents and guardians can take part in breakout sessions including admissions, financial aid, academic and extracurricular activities.

Also on Saturday the men and women basketball games against Grambling State University will take place later in the day.

Dr. Freddie Williams, Jr., assistant vice-president for Student Affairs/Enrollment Management says, "We are thrilled to welcome all potential students interested in learning more about our Alabama State University to attend Saturday's Connection Day.”
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
