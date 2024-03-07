ASU Connection Day is Saturday

Alabama State University will be hosting its Connection Day on Saturday, March 9, 2024.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. at the Dunn-Oliver Acadome.

Students, parents and guardians can take part in breakout sessions including admissions, financial aid, academic and extracurricular activities.

Also on Saturday the men and women basketball games against Grambling State University will take place later in the day.

Dr. Freddie Williams, Jr., assistant vice-president for Student Affairs/Enrollment Management says, "We are thrilled to welcome all potential students interested in learning more about our Alabama State University to attend Saturday's Connection Day.”