WVAS Weekly Crime Report

MPD Homicide Investigation

Montgomery police are searching for suspects in the shooting death of a 34-year-old man.

Reports show on Tuesday around 7:15 p.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 3800 block of South Court Street where the body of 34-year-old Cortavious McLean was found with a fatal gunshot wound.

Police are asking anyone with any information related to this homicide to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or the Secret Witness at 625-4000.

Bombing Suspect Video

Authorities on Thursday released a video showing a person of interest in their investigation of an explosive device that detonated outside the Alabama attorney general’s office last weekend.

The clip shared by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency shows a person strolling down a sidewalk, wearing a facemask, stocking cap, dark jacket and gloves. A statement from the agency described the person as someone who “may have information related to this crime.”

Officials say the device exploded at about 3:42 a.m. Saturday after being placed outside the office in downtown Montgomery.

No one was injured and no building damage was reported.

If anyone has information you are asked to submit tips at 1-800-CALL-FBI and upload any photos or digital files at www.fbi.gov/alabamaagexplosion.