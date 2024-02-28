Events at ASU

Highway 80 at ASU

A number of events and activities are taking place on the campus of Alabama State University honoring Black History.

Tuesday, dozens of community leaders, residents and visitors attended the Highway 80 Exploring the Rich History of Americas Civil Rights Corridor at the Montgomery Interpretive Center.

ASU Humanities Professor, Dr. Robert White says panel discussions will expose listeners to new discoveries.

White says the three-day event is sponsored in part by the Department of Language and Literatures HBCU Legal Focus Group. The Highway 80 program will travel to Lowndes County and Selma this week.

ASU Bill Ford

Alabama State alum William "Bill" Ford, a local artist, was the guest speaker at ASU’s "African Americans in the Arts." Ford's murals can be seen around Montgomery.

Tuesday’s partnership included ASU Professor and Chair of History and Political Science Dr. Derryn Moten who said the university is fortunate to have incredible graduates like Ford.

The City of Montgomery commissioned a mural depicting the Selma to Montgomery trail on its 50th anniversary. The mural is on display at the Juliette Hampton Morgan Memorial Library at 245 High Street.