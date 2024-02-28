© 2024 WVAS
We celebrate Black History Month!

Dollar Tree Fines

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published February 28, 2024 at 11:35 AM EST

Family Dollar Stores, a subsidiary of Dollar Tree Inc., pleaded guilty Monday to holding food, drugs, cosmetics and other items at a now-closed, rodent-infested distribution center in West Memphis, Arkansas, according to federal prosecutors.

The company entered into a plea deal including a sentence of a fine and forfeiture amount totaling nearly -42-million, the largest-ever monetary criminal penalty in a food safety case, the department said.

The plea agreement also requires Family Dollar and Dollar Tree to meet robust corporate compliance and reporting requirements for the next three years, the DOJ said.

The company admitted its Arkansas distribution center shipped FDA-regulated products to more than 400 Family Dollar stores in Alabama, Missouri, Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Tennessee.
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
