Montgomery’s Maxwell Air Force Base and the Montgomery Education Foundation celebrated its STARBASE 20th anniversary.

STARBASE is a Department of Defense Youth STEM program that provides middle school students classes once a week for five weeks, with a culmination of an intensive one-week on the Maxwell Airforce Base.

Montgomery Education Foundation President Ann Sikes says the program is proof of excellence in the state.

Sikes says there are only 85 STARBASE programs in the nation.