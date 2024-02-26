IVF in Alabama

Alabama lawmakers have begun scrambling for ways to protect in vitro fertilization services after a state Supreme Court ruling that frozen embryos could be considered children under state law.

Three providers paused services in the wake of the ruling. Separate proposals were being prepared in the House and Senate that would seek to prevent a fertilized egg from being recognized as a human life or an unborn child until it is implanted in a woman’s uterus.

LPAC, a national political group focused on electing LGBTQ women and nonbinary people to public office released a statement saying in part, “While strides have been made in LGBTQ rights, this ruling underscores ongoing injustices within the legal system.”

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said the state wants to foster a culture of life and said that includes “couples hoping and praying to be parents who utilize IVF.”