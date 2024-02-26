© 2024 WVAS
We celebrate Black History Month!

Alabama first to use nitrogen gas execution

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published February 26, 2024 at 10:15 AM EST

Alabama in late January became the first state to use nitrogen gas in an execution.

58-year-old Kenneth Eugene Smith was put to death Jan. 25, 2024 for the 1988 murder-for-hire killing of 45-year-old Elizabeth Sennett.

Alabama has said it plans to continue using this new method.

Other states are considering following its lead given that nitrogen gas, the chief material in a nitrogen execution, is readily available to purchase.

But at least one company has said it won’t supply nitrogen for execution, and anti-death penalty groups hope others will do the same.
WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
