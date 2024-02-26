Alabama first to use nitrogen gas execution

Alabama in late January became the first state to use nitrogen gas in an execution.

58-year-old Kenneth Eugene Smith was put to death Jan. 25, 2024 for the 1988 murder-for-hire killing of 45-year-old Elizabeth Sennett.

Alabama has said it plans to continue using this new method.

Other states are considering following its lead given that nitrogen gas, the chief material in a nitrogen execution, is readily available to purchase.

But at least one company has said it won’t supply nitrogen for execution, and anti-death penalty groups hope others will do the same.