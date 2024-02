A Birmingham-based nonprofit agency is working in Selma to help some residents become homeowners.

The Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America hosted a homebuyers’ workshop Saturday.

NACA CEO Bruce Marks says the incentives include “No down payment, closing costs and character-based lending; the lending is based on one’s ability to pay bills on time not just credit score.

Those who have Section 8 Vouchers from HUD are also eligible.