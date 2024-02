Governor Kay Ivey announced Wednesday Conecuh Sausage, a well-known staple of hickory smoked sausages, will open a second location in Alabama.

The nearly $58 million investment will create 110 jobs in Andalusia.

Conecuh Sausage was founded in Evergreen in 1947.

The location in Conecuh County will remain open as the company expands to meet increasing demand for its products.