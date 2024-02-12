Weekly Crime Report

Fake Cash

Prattville Police are searching for three people accused of using counterfeit money at an area grocery store.

Investigators say on January 31, 2024, the suspects attempted to pass multiple counterfeit bills as U.S. currency at Publix, located at 2451 Cobbs Ford Road, Prattville, Alabama.

Investigators identified the suspects as two black males and one black female.

The trio was seen leaving the business in a silver SUV. The suspects are wanted for Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument 1st Degree; it’s classified a Class B felony.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward. If you have any information, please immediately call the Police.

Prison Escape

The Alabama Department of Corrections is asking the public to help find 39 year-old Ricky Lavon Lay.

Lay was serving a 16-year prison sentence for burglary at the Mobile Community Based Facility and Community Work Center.

He escaped from the Steiner Shipyard on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, at about 3:30 pm.

Lay is described as a white male, 5’10” tall and weighing around 175 lbs.

Lay has multiple tattoos. He was last seen wearing a green shirt, blue jeans, and work boots Investigators say Lay has ties to Mississippi and Alabama and has been known to frequent both states.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of escaped inmate Ricky Lay, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP.

